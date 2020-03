The government is doing a “salto mortale” in the economy, says Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE.

During an interview with the “Triling” show, he said that the citizens were left on their own.

Citizens are left on their own. The government is adopting unsustainable policies. It does not want to give up lunches, travel and contracting services and is doing a “salto mortale” in the economy, said Mickoski.