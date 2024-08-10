The Government notifies that Afrona Verizvoli, who was appointed, will be relieved of her duties as the IPA funds auditor tomorrow.They continue by saying that they see the focus being shifted to other subjects “as an escape from responsibility for such abuses.” – The government’s information indicates that accountability will be taken.

We inform the public that the appointed Afrona Verizvoli will be dismissed from the position of auditor of the IPA funds during tomorrow. We also point out that it is necessary to direct attention to the open abuses of EU money and funds made available that were present in the past period, and for which there is a written trace and notification from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) which due to for such operation, they demand payment of several million euros from the state, briefed by the Government.

According to media reports today, the European Union is looking into allegations that the Government selected an unsuitable head auditor for the European Funds, and it’s unclear if Afrona Vervizoli, who was just appointed, even holds an auditor’s licence.