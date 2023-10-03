The Government, under the leadership of PM Dimitar Kovachevski, has made the decision to allocate financial resources for Children’s Week, which aims to uphold children’s rights and ensure their protection. This announcement was made during Kovachevski’s visit to a local preschool center to commemorate Children’s Week.

Kovachevski mentioned that every year, the first week of October is dedicated to celebrating children. He further stated that during Children’s Week, which spans from October 2 to 9, funds will be raised from the sale of tickets for theater, cinema, art exhibitions, and cultural events. Additionally, revenue generated from the sale of stamps, train, bus, and plane tickets, as well as from the sales of electronic music and video recordings, will be utilized for activities dedicated to children.

Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Jovanka Trenchevska, and Mayor of Centar municipality, Goran Gerasimovski, also paid a visit to the preschool center on this special occasion.