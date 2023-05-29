The import of foreign workers in the agricultural sector has started, the Chairman of the Association of Employers, Angel Dimitrov, confirmed on Sunday.

“The first workers from India arrived at a dairy farm in the eastern city of Sveti Nikole. It is a low-qualified labor force. the owner of the farm provided for the accommodation, food, salary, health insurance, and visas, which are necessary conditions to be met for import of foreign labor force”, Dimitrov said.

He also expects a larger influx of foreign workers in all sectors of the economy.