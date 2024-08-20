The minimum monthly expenses for a family increased by MKD 629 in August compared to July, the Union of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) announced today. The SSM, which prepares the union’s minimum basket, calculated that in August, the value of the minimum basket reached MKD 61,199.

From January to August, the minimum basket increased by MKD 4,036. Since the new methodology was introduced in December of last year, the minimum basket has risen by MKD 4,677.

The data from the union’s minimum basket indicate that even without wage increases, the cost of living is skyrocketing without justification, and no one is taking steps to prevent it, leaving citizens, workers, and pensioners worse off. These figures should dispel any doubts held by those who believe that workers’ wages are primarily responsible for rising inflation and the increased cost of living. According to SSM, only by raising wages can workers’ living standards be maintained, which is why the workers’ demands for wage increases are justified.

The State Statistics Office recorded an annual inflation rate of three percent in July.