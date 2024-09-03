Representatives of the OSCE Mission met with Parliament Secretary General Marina Dimovska and her deputy, Boban Stojanoski, on Monday in Skopje.

Participants at the conference discussed successful collaboration, ongoing projects, parliamentary goals, and requirements for organising future collaborative efforts, according to an official news release.According to the statement, the OSCE Mission members in Skopje also spoke about initiatives that ought to be carried out in conjunction with the Parliament, with a particular emphasis on gender equality and the legislative body’s oversight function.

The announcement further states that Secretary General Dimovska expressed her willingness to maintain and strengthen cooperation, which will increase parliamentary efficiency.