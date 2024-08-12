This afternoon, with 67 votes in favor, seven against, and without a single abstention, the Assembly adopted the rebalancing of the Budget for 2024.

With this rebalancing, total revenues are planned at 318.2 billion denars, which is 2.6 percent more than the initial projections. Total expenditures are planned at 362.8 billion denars, or 5.6 percent more than the initial projections. Capital expenditures are planned at approximately 44.7 billion denars, and the deficit is planned at 44.7 billion denars, increasing from the initially planned 3.4 percent to 4.9 percent of GDP.”

