The prices of products and services used in agricultural production (preparation, fertilizer, labor, etc.) in June decreased by 0.1%, while the prices of products (the total value of all goods and services produced in agriculture) increased by 0.3%. This is shown by data from the State Statistics Office.

In June 2024, compared to June 2023, the prices of current inputs in agriculture decreased by 0.6%, while the prices of assets intended for investments in agriculture increased by 6.5%.

In June of this year, compared to June last year, the prices of seeds decreased by 6.8%, mineral fertilizers by 12.8%, and animal feed by 12.8%. In the same period, energy was more expensive by 4.8%, and building maintenance was more expensive by 5.2%. The prices of veterinary services remained the same.

From June of last year to this June, prices mainly increased: vegetables by 0.6%, potatoes by 5.6%, fruits and grapes by 2.8%, and wines by 3.0%. In the same period, prices of crop production decreased by 2.2%. The price of grain and rice decreased by 24.1% in one year.

From June of last year to this June, livestock production was more expensive by 7.6%, with livestock for slaughter increasing by 8.4%, while poultry products became more expensive by 7.2%.

