The project for the development of a wind park in the country, an investment of Alcazar Energy worth over 400 million dollars, will be officially presented today in Skopje. The event will be addressed by Daniel Calderon, co-founder and managing partner of Alcazar Energy, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources, Sanja Bozinovska.
