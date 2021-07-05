The Zaev Government is bragging with the increase in the average salary, but it only happened because low paid workers were fired in large numbers because of the economic downturn, said VMRO-DPMNE official Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska.

In a TV debate, she discussed the report frequently promoted by Government supporters that the average salary surpassed 28,000 denars, while, at the same time, ignoring the loss of over 60,000 jobs since the pandemic started.