The Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services and Municipal Waste Management Services of the Republic of Macedonia (RKE) has adopted a Decision reducing the retail prices of petroleum products by an average of 0.41% compared to the decision of 7/8/2024.

The reference prices of oil derivatives on the world market compared to the previous calculation show a decrease on average: for gasoline by 0.413%, for diesel by 1.546%, for extra light oil by 2.361% and for fuel oil the decrease is by 2.104%.

The exchange rate of the denar against the dollar in the past period after which the prices were formed with the previous calculation is 0.554% lower

From July 12, 2024, from 00:01, the maximum prices of petroleum products will be:

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 95 84.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 98 86.00 (denars/liter)

Diesel fuel EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 77.00 (denars/liter)

Fuel oil Extra light 1 (EL-1) 75.50 (denars/liter)

Fuel M-1 NS 47,625 (denars/kilogram)

The retail price of M-1 NS fuel is reduced by 1.009 den/kg and will now amount to 47.625 den/kg.

The retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline, as well as EURODIESEL (D-E V) and Extra light household oil (EL-1) do not change.

“We note that these are the maximum prices of oil derivatives as of 00:01 on July 12, 2024. Wholesalers and retailers of petroleum products and fuels for transportation can establish the prices of individual petroleum products and fuels for transportation even lower than the highest established prices,” reported RKE.