“There will be no price shocks, only minimal increase. It was important to remove the 15 percent that EVN Home had to procure at the free market, namely they will not be calculated as expenditure in the final price,” Bislimoski told Sitel.

He adds that many small consumers transferred to the free electricity market, “where prices are lower than the ones of the universal supplier”.

