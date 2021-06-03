We are on the route of what was supposed to be a Gradsko – Prilep expressway. However, from what we see here, there are no construction activities, ie the government, the ministers, despite the fact that the current and former ministers announced many times that this road will be completed in 2020, there are no ongoing construction activities here.

Lies, corruption, crime and unemployment are a feature of the ministers in this Government, says the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE Gjorgija Sajkoski.

He says that from the ground it can be seen that there is nothing from the expressway and everything is left to oblivion.