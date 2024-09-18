On Tuesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mucunski met with Germany’s Minister of State for Europe and Climate, Anna Lührmann, to discuss bilateral relations and European integration efforts.

Both officials expressed satisfaction with the strong bilateral relations, marked by intensive political dialogue and high-level exchanges in recent years, according to a statement from the Ministry. They emphasized the importance of Germany’s continued support for North Macedonia’s European integration process.

Mucunski and Lührmann also discussed the positive impact of the Berlin Process in accelerating European integration. Mucunski stressed the need for greater predictability in the EU accession process and reaffirmed North Macedonia’s strategic commitment to speeding up reforms to meet EU standards.

Minister Lührmann welcomed the progress North Macedonia has made in implementing reforms and assured Mucunski that Germany will continue to be a reliable partner in the country’s journey towards EU membership.