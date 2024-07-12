The Department for the Suppression of Organized and Serious Crime, the Corruption Unit in cooperation with the Criminal Police Department, filed a criminal complaint against B.I. (29) from Tetovo, due to the existence of a well-founded suspicion that she committed the crime of “abuse of official position and authority”, which is punishable under Article 353 paragraph 3 and paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code, announced today the Minister of Internal Affairs, Panče Toškovski. The mentioned payments were made illegally, with which the reported B.I. damaged the PHI University Clinic for Toxicology for the total amount of the payments made with paid tax of MKD 659,781.