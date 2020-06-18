Tour guides seek state support to overcome financial loss due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, tour guides said they haven’t been included in any of the packages provided by the state as support in overcoming the effects of the pandemic crisis.

“As a result of the pandemic, tour guides suffer great financial loss due to cancellation of tourist arrangements and receive no support, while responsibly paying all taxes to the state. Despite all duly submitted written requests to the Government and the Ministry of Economy, so far we’ve received no response,” said Dimitar Kavrakov, president of the Macedonian Association of Tour Guides and Tour Escorts.

“This profession is of special interest to the country, and we urge the Government and the Ministry of Economy not to ignore our requests, as we’re currently in a very difficult position. We’re looking for urgent ways to provide financial support for our profession,” Kavrakov added.

The Association said the situation in this sector could possibly improve by year’s end when more foreign tourists are expected.

“All government measures against the pandemic often catch us by surprise, too, and the future doesn’t seem quite bright. Communication with partners gives us some hope that the whole situation could possibly improve by year’s end and foreign tourists would start visiting our country again,” Kavrakov noted.

According to Vladimir Gramatikov, president of the Tourism and Hospitality Chamber at the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, the situation in this sector is concerning and a difficult period is ahead.

The expectations of the tourism sector in the coming period include focus on active international promotion of the country as a safe tourist destination, adapting the model of subsidizing to the emerging needs of the market, and supporting air travel as the main driver of tourism.

In addition, the Association of Tour Guides and Tour Escorts signed Thursday a memorandum of cooperation, thus joining the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce.