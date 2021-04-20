Over 10 million euros from the sixth stimulus package will be allocated to help the tourism and hospitality sector, the Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi informed on Tuesday.

As we started, we continue with the support of the tourism and hospitality sector. This package also envisioned measures as one-time payment assistance or in the form of a grant, he said.

The hospitality facilities, he added, which were established during 2020 as an average will be taken the period from the day of establishment until the first quarter of 2021 to determine the amount of assistance that will be given.

Travel agencies will also be supported with direct financial support, although there was no government decision to close them. All licensed agencies with B license, which have from one to three employees, will receive up to 2,000 euros, and those with A license, with four or more employees, will receive a one-time payment assistance of a maximum of 5,000 euros, said Bekteshi.

Asked whether this year it is planned to award tourism vouchers for domestic tourism of 6,000 denars to citizens with lower incomes, Bekteshi said that a new call will be issued in May.