Alsat-M TV reports about cases where citizens are selling their “tourism vouchers” online, at half price. The vouchers were given before the elections, as part of a coronavirus stimulus package, with a nominal value of 6,000 denars (100 EUR) that can be used at tourist resorts across Macedonia.

As the vouchers were meant for lower income citizens, some have no use for them, and are offering to sell them for 3,000 or 4,000 denars a piece. Buyers can be citizens who want to get a cheaper vacation, or, often, owners of hotels who can then cash them in at full price without the costs associated with actually providing any services.