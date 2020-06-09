The six thousand denars that are intended for vacation for low-income people in some of the domestic tourist facilities, are unnecessarily thrown money, according to the tourism sector in Ohrid. The tourist guide and professor at the Faculty of Tourism in Ohrid, Kliment Naumov, told Alsat that these funds are insufficient and that this measure has been completely missed.

Priority can be given to infrastructural readiness and construction of access roads to Ohrid. With 100 euros you can’t spend the day, let alone relax and enjoy a vacation, says Kliment Naumov, professor at the Faculty of Tourism in Ohrid.