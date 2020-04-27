The Ministry of Transport and Communications urges the citizens to refrain from booking plane tickets, citing the decision on closing the two international airports in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is still in force.

We would like to note that the decision on closing the Skopje International Airport and the St. Paul the Apostle airport in Ohrid is still valid, meaning the airports are closed for passenger transport and air traffic is suspended until a new decision is reached. State, military, humanitarian and cargo flights, as well as transportation of sick patients are exempted from this decision, the Transport Ministry says Monday after several media reported that flights will be restored, listing concrete dates.

In a statement, the Ministry notes that at the moment it is hard to predict when passenger transportation by air could be reintroduced.