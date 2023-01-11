The Economic-Social Council will discuss the minimum wage in March, and according to the State Statistical Office data it is expected to rise to about MKD 20,200 (EUR 328), says Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jovanka Trencevska.
She pointed out that the methodology for calculating the minimum wage, adopted in March 2022, is a systemic solution that foresees a constant growth of the minimum wage. A solution that will not depend on political will, she pointed out but is in line with the increase in the cost of living and the increase in the average salary.
In March of each year, according to this methodology, the minimum wage will be adjusted. We expect the minimum wage to be around MKD 20,200. That is about 12-13 percent or about 2,000 denars higher salary than in 2022. And if we look back, when the minimum wage was 9,000 denars, and not in all sectors, some sectors paid 8,000 denars, now in March we will have a salary of over 20,000 denars, which is more than double. The minimum wage is 12,000 denars higher, Trencevska said.
