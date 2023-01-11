The Economic-Social Council will discuss the minimum wage in March, and according to the State Statistical Office data it is expected to rise to about MKD 20,200 (EUR 328), says Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jovanka Trencevska.

She pointed out that the methodology for calculating the minimum wage, adopted in March 2022, is a systemic solution that foresees a constant growth of the minimum wage. A solution that will not depend on political will, she pointed out but is in line with the increase in the cost of living and the increase in the average salary.