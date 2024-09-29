Agriculture Minister Cvetan Tripunovski said that the regulated price of rice for the current harvest has still not been set.

The Government decided to have the Agency for Commodities Reserves change its bylaws and programs for 2025, and it will purchase rice to stock up our reserves. Initial indications are of a good, bountiful harvest, and we expect the quality to be good, said Tripunovski.

Asked about the unsold 5,000 tons of rice from the last harvest, Tripunovski said that this is not a large quantity that will afect the prices.