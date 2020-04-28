The Makam-trans trucking union announced a protest today against the Government decree that increased the gas tax by three denars per liter.

The union insists that the tax will increase their costs at a crucial time for the economy, when much of the country relies on their deliveries. Protesters announced they will come with their vehicles, meaning that they will be fully isolated, with no risk of spreading the coronavirus during the protest. Truckers will drive slowly from the eastern entrance to the capital down to the Government and Parliament buildings, without fully obstructing the roads.

Instead of hiking the gas tax to plug the growing budget hole, the truckers propose that a progressive “corona tax” is introduced on companies, based on their income for 2019.