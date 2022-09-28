VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and representatives of the party’s top leadership held a meeting with the leadership of the Union of Chambers of Commerce of Macedonia. The meeting focused on the current situation in the country and the challenges faced by businesses.

At the meeting, they concluded that the lack of ideas in the energy sector and the energy crisis are transforming into a financial crisis.

Mickoski informs that the plan for dealing with the crisis, which he presented to the Union of Chambers of Commerce, envisages activating all domestic production capacities that will provide twice as cheap electricity for the business community.

With this, we will also provide a resource with which the users of central heating in Skopje will not receive increased heating bills, says Mickoski.

Mickoski announced that VMRO-DPMNE will submit a proposal to amend the Law on Energy.