Two new investments worth a total of 50 million EUR will open by the end of the year, with 500 new jobs, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

The investments are coming in the construction and automotive sectors, Mickoski said during an event in Skopje.

The Prime Minister was asked by the press about his announcement that talks are held for new gas plants that will also provide heating for the capital Skopje and hopefully reduce the high levels of air pollution. Asked about the failed attempt by the previous Government to bring in a Greek company for this purpose – a move that Mickoski criticized at the time, the Prime Minister said that this contract was announced just six months before the elections, under harmful terms.