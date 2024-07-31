Tax authority director Elena Petrova said that e-marketing companies will have to begin paying taxes.
The UJP director discussed the popular Facebook and Instagram pages where various products are sold, often for cash upon delivery, and the payment of taxes is avoided.
Black market economy has moved from the marketplaces and streets to the internet. This requires stronger UJP focus, first by informing the companies about their legal obligations, and then through inspections. A mid-term solution will be to issue electronic invoices, with fiscal sales receipts, Petrova told Republika.
