While Zaev and the government are convincing us that the economy is stable, the analysis of international organizations shows just the opposite. The results of the survey of domestic companies show that over 40,000 workers in the country will lose their jobs, and 70% of companies will not withstand the crisis, if the coronavirus crisis continues in the coming period. The President of the Organization of Employers Angel Dimitrov told “Rebuplika” that the survey was conducted together with the International Labour Organization with Macedonian and foreign experts.

The answers to the question of what will happen if the crisis continues, whether companies will withstand the pressure if the coronavirus problem continues in the third quarter, July, August and September, are worrying. Over 70% of the companies said that they will not be able to withstand if the crisis continues in September. 40 thousand jobs are at risk, which means that the number of unemployed people in Macedonia would increase by 5%. The government has provided assistance for April and May, but we see that June is also a problem, in some sectors are not working for a week or two, there was coronavirus spread in some factories and so they were closed and that is the big risk. If the situation settles down in July, we can hope that the number of lost jobs will be lower, Dimitrov told “Rebublika”.

The research was conducted in nine sectors, including the textile sector, the processing sector, retail, transport, food production. According to Dimitrov, micro and small enterprises are most risk sectors, ie facing the biggest problems. That is why the Organization of Employers demands that the Government continues with the measures for the economy.

The measures should continue if the crisis continues, it is a request of the companies, while the crisis lasts, the support should continue so that there is dying companies and reduction of the number of employees, Dimitrov said.

According to him, the state should use the Eurobond to help the economy, not to repay old debts.

Regarding the current government measures, he says that there was a large range, but that the amount of funds is not enough.