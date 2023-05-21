Ivan Peshevski, head of the union of construction workers, says that requiring people to work more than 40 hours a week on the planned Bechtel highways is against the Constitution. The DUI – SDSM Government is trying to amend a number of laws in line with Bechtel’s demands, and one of them is having workers engaged for up to 60 hours a week.

Even if he wants to, the worker can’t agree to that. This is against the Constitution. It is not possible to work for more than 50 hours a week in the construction business, then you see injuries, falls, deaths, This is a high risk occupation, people are exhausted after eight hours, let along when they do overtime, Pesevski said.