An association of unions, activists groups and left wing organizations condemned Finance Minister Nina Angelovska for her announcement today that companies that receive state subsidies even if they fire up to 15 percent of their employees. Originally, the companies were required to keep all their workforce if they want to receive subsidies that cover a share of the salaries.

If this happens, it will lead to tens of thousands of newly unemployed workers ahead of the expected economic crisis, and will push tens of thousands of families into poverty. It’s unacceptable that a Government that calls itself social-democratic and that pretends to care for the poor and the workers will announce such steps two days ahead of the international Labour Day – May 1. We consider this disrespecting the holiday and the workers. The money mentioned here come from the taxpayers, they come from all the citizens of this country and should be spent for the good of all, not just for a narrow group of powerful people, the groups say in their statement. It was signed by some of the most outspoken supporters of the now ruling SDSM party during its Colored Revolution campaign – the Helsinki Committee, the SSNM journalist union, the SMDS diplomatic union and the SKRM cultural union, a number of protest groups, as well as the larger SSM and KSOM unions.

Angelovska called on the unions “to be realistic” and to show understanding for the state the economy is in.

We presented several key changes in the measure that provides 14.500 denars per employee each month. The measure was created to help employers pay their workers. It helps the workers, the self-employed and the employers and jobmakers, who all contribute to economic growth together, Angelovska said.

She warned that there was a danger that companies refuse to use the measure, if it comes with too many strings attached. “This is why we decided to listen to the restaurateurs, the hospitality and tourism industry, we saw that the proposal limits their options and we decided to help both sides, primarily keeping the interest of workers in mind”, Angelovska said.

Under the new proposal, large companies can fire up to 5 percent of their workers and still receive subsidies, mid sized companies can reduce the workforce by up to 10 percent and the smallest, micro companies, can fire 15 percent. Companies that have already fired workers can hire them back if they want to receive the subsidies.