The Ministry of Finance is planning to return MKD 1 billion (EUR 17 million) to citizens through the second Budget review by implementing the VAT-free weekend measure on October 10-12.
The Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi, at a press conference over the second budget review, said that depending on how the measure will work and if it has an impact on the economy, it will be decided whether it will be used in the future.
It was reviewed and there were such initiatives, but the idea was to see in practice how it would work and therefore an extended weekend was given and the amount was limited. The citizens will be able to spend up to 30 thousand denars. Such limitation is for two reasons. One is to plan the budget better, and the second is to not make crowds in that period and to prolong the consumption only in those three days, said Besimi.
