Tourism industry workers are staging Wednesday a peaceful protest to highlight the hardship the industry is in due to the coronavirus pandemic, which they claim it cannot survive without state support.

Five months without work. The second wave of the epidemic in the region, and the restrictive border regimes in many countries, have dampened the hopes of Macedonian tourism workers that this sector will work at least in the last part of the summer season. They asked for help from the competent institutions, but given that the response from there is late, with Wednesday’s peaceful protest they will try to once again draw attention to the problems they are facing.