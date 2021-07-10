VMRO-DPMNE shared some key finds from the recently released report by the Vienna institute for economic studies, which painted a dire picture of the situation in Macedonia.

The Institute notes that Macedonia is one of the three countries in Central and Eastern Europe who show now signs of improvement in their economic projections. In other words, the country is sinking. GDP dropped by 1.9 percent in the first quarter, which marks the fourth consecutive quarter in decline. That same quarter, the budget deficit rose to 4 percent, and implementation of capital investment plans is at mere 34 percent, the opposition party said.