VMRO-DPMNE called on Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to explain the benefits of his idea to have Macedonia invest in a gas powered plant in Greece. The US sponsored project will include the construction of an LNG terminal in Alexandroupoli that could supply the Balkans with some of the local energy needs, for which Macedonia would invest 370 million EUR for a 10 percent share, and the building of an 800 MW gas fired plant.

The Zaev regime signed a memorandum of understanding for this deal with the Greek companies involved yesterday.

What will the Republic of Macedonia gain from this investment? How long will it take to recoup the investment? What will be the price of the natural gas we would receive through this project? To what extent will it reduce the price of gas we are paying now? What will be the price for the electricity this plant will sell to Macedonia? These are the key questions that the public hasn’t been informed about, the opposition party said in a press release.

The party noted the danger that the price of gas fetched at the LNG port may not be lowest in the region and that the project could face difficulties returning the investments.