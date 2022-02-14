VMRO-DPMNE through the Parliament demands an increase in pensions by an average of 20%, or 3,000 per pensioner, and higher salaries, and calls on SDSM not to hide and support the increase.

The bad economic policy and the high prices that result from it have eroded the incomes of the citizens. Pensions suffer the most. The proposal to increase pensions by 20% or by 3,000 denars is a proposal in order to cancel the bad effects of the crisis and retirees do not feel the negative effects of increased prices. At the same time, through an amendment to the Law on Minimum Wage, VMRO-DPMNE demands harmonization of salaries in the public sector, so that the salaries of teachers in primary and secondary schools will reach 45 thousand denars, and there will be an increase for administrative and technical staff. SDSM should not hide and support the proposals of VMRO-DPMNE for the benefit of all citizens, the party said in a statement.