SDSM’s measures are an insult to the intelligence of the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia. It is not solidarity when the government wants to impose its incapacity on people’s backs. It is not solidarity to cut workers’ salaries, and those with temporary jobs to sit at home and get paid, says VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the party, it is not solidarity when ministers and directors who have previously received 3 or 4 times bigger salary to receive a minimum salaries same as the workers. The former have supplies, while the latter struggle for survival every month.

VMRO-DPMNE indicated that there are still no measures implemented in the economy, while Zaev said he was acting proactively. As a result, 10,000 workers stopped working for a week.