As the debate heats up over the approach to the coming economic downturn, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party issued a press release reiterating its position.

VMRO calls for urgent measures to cover 50 percent of the gross salaries for private sector employees in the hardest hit industries, reductions in regulations and expenses such as road tolls and customs for the import of healthcare equipment. The party rejected a radical proposal from SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev to cut the salaries of the public sector employees down to the minimum wage (a cut in half or more for many of them) for the duration of two months.