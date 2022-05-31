Starting tomorrow, a big wave of price increases is expected due to the Government of the Republic of Macedonia, said today Bojan Stojanoski, MP of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia”, reminding that on March 11 this year the Parliament passed a VAT law over which the Government is expected to decide for how long and which food products will be exempt from VAT.

Stojanoski announced that the parliamentary group of VMRO – DPMNE and the Coalition will submit a bill that will envisage exempting food products from VAT until December 31, 2022. Additionally, we demand that the VAT for liquid fuels be 5% by the end of this year, he said.