Starting tomorrow, a big wave of price increases is expected due to the Government of the Republic of Macedonia, said today Bojan Stojanoski, MP of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition “For the Renewal of Macedonia”, reminding that on March 11 this year the Parliament passed a VAT law over which the Government is expected to decide for how long and which food products will be exempt from VAT.
Stojanoski announced that the parliamentary group of VMRO – DPMNE and the Coalition will submit a bill that will envisage exempting food products from VAT until December 31, 2022. Additionally, we demand that the VAT for liquid fuels be 5% by the end of this year, he said.
The domestic budget is devalued on a daily basis, and the ruling caste is acting nonchalantly. Immediate adoption of this law will prevent additional growth of prices of basic food products and that is why we ask our fellow MPs from the majority to work in the interest of the citizens, and not the ruling elite, he said.
