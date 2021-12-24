VMRO-DPMNE says that the incompetence of Zaev and Kovacevski will result in more expensive heating.

The untimely gas supply of the country puts the users of the city heating at a huge risk of increased bills. Instead of the government procuring gas on time and supplying the country in anticipation of the heating season, the country has just entered the winter period with the threat of a big increase in heating bills, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that this comes just a month after the announcement of higher electricity prices, and the state-owned ELEM and MEPSO pay millions for imports and penalties to the European system.

The government does not take any action to ensure a secure and timely supply of energy, and therefore now pays ten times more expensive with people’s money.