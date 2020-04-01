The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said that the economic measures finally announced by the SDSM led Government yesterday are badly insufficient as a response to the coronavirus epidemic and will lead to a long and difficult economic crisis.

The package of measures are a huge disappointment. It’s not even close to what the economy needs. We proposed measures sufficient for a pandemic that threatens to cause an economic collapse in our country, VMRO-DPMNE said.

The package introduced by the Government includes an offer of a modest stimulus to companies who are hit by the crisis, to those who lose their jobs and who work in the informal economy.

VMRO-DPMNE insists that the stimulus is not sufficient and will do nothing to prevent the expected economic contraction. In a press release issued this morning the party proposes covering up to half of the gross salary for four months and tapping the privately managed retirement fund to prop up the badly underfunded PIOM public fund.