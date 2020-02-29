VMRO-DPMNE announced that it will create a department of energy and mineral resources, following its electoral win on April 12.

In a press release, the opposition party said that this department will focus solely on the issue of energy, which has become a major problem for the country, as it endures horrific levels of air pollution. One of the tasks of the department will be to issue green bonds through the Finance Ministry that will be used to fund projects that will reduce pollution and protect the environment.