VMRO-DPMNE issued an estimate that its economic program will lead to an increase in the average salary in Macedonia of at least 25 percent over the next four years. According to the opposition party, citizens can look forward to a salary hike of about 100 EUR, and a hike in retirement incomes of 20 percent or 50 EUR on average.

The conservative, free market party says that it will ensure that retirement incomes go up along with the average wage and will adopt a law to this effect in its first 100 days in office. The party also pledges to finally reduce the unemployment rate below 10 percent, and to reduce the flat income tax to 8 percent.