The budget is unrealistically projected, and the previous Government left funds only for half of 2024, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement.

SDS and DUI planned the budget only for half of the year, and not for the whole of 2024. This leaves the new Government no room to maneuver. 83 million EUR will go to pay back the loans left over by SDS and DUI, and their managers in the state roads, railroads, energy and other companies. The previous Government also entirely missed the growth projections, setting them at 3.4 percent, instead of the realistic 2.1 percent. This is the Macedonia we inherited, but we will change this, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement.