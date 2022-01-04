The continuation of Zoran Zaev’s policies under Dimitar Kovacevski is already harming our citizens, with the price hikes of energy and gas hitting their budget in the New Year, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in a press release.

Living standards are dropping with the hike in the energy price that compounds to about 15 percent. This means that each family will have to pay additional two electricity bills at the end of the year. In a year and a half, due to Zaev’s incompetence, electricity prices have gone up by 40 percent, VMRO said in a statement.

This is on top of the 14 percent hike in the heating bills for Skopje households that will affect 60,000 families, and the incredible 120 percent hike in the natural gas price used by motorists.