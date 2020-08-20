Zoran Zaev’s comment that he was aware the Eurostandard Bank is troubled for a year is a major scandal, especially in light of the fact that Finance Minister Nina Angelovska withdrew her deposit from the bank, said the VMRO-DPMNE party in a press release.
Angelovska withdrew her 250,000 EUR deposit in the bank months before it collapsed. The Minister feigned ignorance about the scandal, but Zaev yesterday confirmed at a press conference that he was informed about the developments in the bank.
If Angelovska really didn’t know, in what capacity was Zaev then made aware? It’s obvious they are manipulating the public. Minister Angelovska was obliged to be informed given her position. The very fact that she withdrew her money is evidence she was informed, VMRO said.
Comments are closed for this post.