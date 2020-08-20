Zoran Zaev’s comment that he was aware the Eurostandard Bank is troubled for a year is a major scandal, especially in light of the fact that Finance Minister Nina Angelovska withdrew her deposit from the bank, said the VMRO-DPMNE party in a press release.

Angelovska withdrew her 250,000 EUR deposit in the bank months before it collapsed. The Minister feigned ignorance about the scandal, but Zaev yesterday confirmed at a press conference that he was informed about the developments in the bank.