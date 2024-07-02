Newly elected Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska revealed details of profilgate public spending in the previous years.
In a TV interview, she said that the Government still has an outlay for Covid management. The European Affairs Secretariat, she added, would organize conferences in Brussels with up to 30 people in the delegation, “where it could easily have been two”.
There is a lot of mismanagement and unused funds that were meant for capital investments. There is a lot of room to cut wasteful spending and redirect the funds toward more productive projects, Dimitrieska said.
