Zoran Zaev and SDSM through the more expensive electricity, which will be paid by the citizens, collect fresh money which later through tenders should be taken by companies close to the government and the Zaev family.

While citizens pay expensive electricity bills, Zaev companies collect profits. If SDSM had not seen the budgets of REK Bitola and ELEM as a means of enrichment of individuals and had been more oriented toward investments and saving, these companies would not have reduced profit, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.