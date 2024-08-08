The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Management, Cvetan Tripunovski, declared today that 58,607 million denars in subsidies were given to 4.101 recipients for wine grapes grown and supplied in authorized wine production facilities.

As the minister states, the care for growers continues in the future.