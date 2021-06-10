SDSM and Zoran Zaev, after emptying the budget and increased the state debt, are now increasing the taxes for the people to pay the debt they made.
With the supplementary budget, Zaev proposes the introduction of a new tax, compensation for import and production of diesel fuel of 4 denars per liter. With this new tax, diesel fuel will be permanently more expensive by 4 denars, accuses VMRO-DPMNE.
Zaev plans to collect almost 27 million euros from this measure in half a year, ie about 54 million euros in one year. The people are the ones who are most affected by the increase in the diesel price due to the new tax. Farmers, transporters and citizens as a whole are the ones who will bear the burden of Zaev’s tax, the opposition party said.
