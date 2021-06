Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced it is gradually reintroducing seven routes to four destinations from the two Macedonian airports. The first of the renewed flights took place on May 23.

Wizz Air reopens flights to France, Germany, Austria and Sweden, ie flights to the airports Paris Beauvais, Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Friedrichshafen, Dortmund, Vienna, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden and Malmo.